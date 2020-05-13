Bududa grappling with illegal entries from Kenya

Bududa Resident District Commissioner, Mr John Watenyeri Nabendeh, said there are reports that some Ugandans in Kenya are being chased away.

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

The Bududa District Covid-19 task force is facing challenges of the big number of people who are entering Uganda from Kenya through porous border points.

Mr Wilson Watila, the Bududa District LC5 Chairperson, said that in two days alone they have traced about 23 people from the communities who returned from Kenya.

He said people from Kemya are now using Mt Elgon National park, various Porous borders, foot bridges to cross to Uganda, without authorisation from the authorities.

“We have a big challenge of people who are moving from the neighboring Kenya back to Bududa without following the right procedures. The district task force is following them up to put them in quarantine centres,” Mr Watila said.

Bududa Resident District Commissioner, Mr John Watenyeri Nabendeh, said there are reports that some Ugandans in Kenya are being chased away.

“Some people are returning from Kenya but we decided to quarantine them for 14 days. So far we have 22 in quarantine,” he said.

