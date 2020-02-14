Bugiri imam shot dead, gunman on the run

By JOB BWIRE, YAZID YOLISIGIRA AND YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Bugiri District in eastern Uganda are hunting for an unidentified armed assailant who shot and killed one of the area imams.

Sheikh Masudi Mutumba was reportedly shot dead at his home in Busimba Village, Iwemba Parish, Iwemba Sub County at around 9:45pm, according to Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Asuman Basalirwa.

“One of my constituents; an imam was this evening shot dead. The information we have is that one person armed with a gun came to his home and shot him. Police are looking for the assailant. He was shot dead at around 9:45pm,” Mr Basalirwa told this reporter Friday evening.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi confirmed the shooting but declined to divulge more details.

Bugiri RDC, Mr Martin Mugabi said police are on ground and investigation are ongoing to get the culprits.

"It’s very unfortunate but I call upon all Ugandans to be vigilant and give us information which can lead to the arrest of the culprits," he said.

He said the security team will do all what it takes to bring the culprits to book.

Another source also said Sheikh Mutumba was seated outside his house chatting with his wife who was in the kitcen preparing supper when the assailant shot him several times.