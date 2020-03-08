Bukomansimbi loses 10 teachers annually

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Bukomansimbi District is losing 10 teachers every year, an investigation by the district authorities has revealed.

The Bukomansimbi District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Hamis Asuman Masereka, says the rate at which teachers in the district are dying is worrying. This means the district has lost 100 teachers since 2010 when the district was carved out of Masaka District.

Mr Masereka says their survey revealed that a number of teachers who die succumb to depression and diseases like cancer, high blood pressure, among others.

“The death of teachers has greatly affected the academic performance of the district during national Primary Leaving Examinations,” Mr Masereka told this newspaper in an interview on Wednesday.

“The biggest challenge we have noted is that many teachers don’t know that they have those diseases and hence remaining untreated,” he added.

This situation, Mr Masereka says, has created a huge staffing gap of 227 teachers and the district is currently looking for Shs2 billion to fill the vacant positions.

Bukomansimbi District has a total of 73 government schools, with only 1,037 primary teachers.

Currently, the district needs 168 classroom teachers, 20 head teachers and 39 deputy head teachers, bringing the number to 227.

“We have already written a letter to the Ministry of Public Service asking them to address our need for more teachers and their feedback is positive,” Mr Masereka said.

The Bukomansimbi District chairperson, Mr Muhammad Kateregga, said the district expects to receive Shs600m for teacher recruitment in the Financial Year 2020/2021.

“And we hope within a period of two years, the staffing gaps would have been fully filled,” he said.

The head teacher of St Jude Thadeus Primary School in Bukomansimbi District, Mr Davis Kkubo Ssebuliba, said his school has a staffing gap of five teachers.

“The 15 teachers we have are not enough to handle the 1,215 pupils at the school,” Mr Ssebuliba said.

Mr Vincent Kateregga, the deputy head teacher of Kigungumika Primary School, said they need three more teachers.

Absentee teachers

Last year, Bukomansimbi District authorities were shocked to learn that a number of teachers in the district had abandoned their work stations but continued receiving monthly salaries.

Investigations by the district education department revealed that about 50 teachers in various primary schools had spent more than six months without reporting for duty and yet their monthly salaries were accredited to their accounts.

A teacher is deemed absent if he/she fails to report for duty for more than one day without permission from the head teacher. Many of the absent teachers, according to district investigations, had left the country for greener pastures in the Middle East.

A Ministry of Education report indicates that four per cent or about 7,480 teachers in public primary schools quit work annually due to poor remuneration.