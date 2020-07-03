By PHILIP WAFULA & RONALD SEEBE

Busembatia Health Centre III in Bugweri District in Eastern Uganda has received an assortment of equipment worth Shs40m from UpEnergy Uganda.

The equipment, which includes water tanks and sanitizers among others, is to help the facility in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Annet Amulini, the in-charge of the facility, said that was the first donation they have received since Covid-19 broke out in the country in March.

"We have been neglected by government (Ministry of Health) who have never given us washing facilitates like other health units in the country. At first we thought Busembatia Health Centre III was neglected because it is in a new district," she said.

Bugweri was curved out of Iganga District in 2018.

According to Ms Amulini, health workers have been carrying water and soap from their homes daily to give it to patients to wash their hands.

Mr Denis Oling, the Head of Sales at UpEnergy Uganda, said they have embarked on giving out washing facilitates to 25 Health Centre IIIs in the country.

"For the time being, we are giving out to Central, Northern and Eastern regions, and in Eastern Uganda, we started in Busembatia," he said.

The Regional Manager UpEnergy Uganda, Ms Rose Aduso, said Health Centres are selected depending on the number of patients and those in hard-to-reach areas.

"If funds allow, we shall extend more services beyond the 25 Health Centres," Ms Aduso explained.