Business normal at Mirama border despite Covid-19 rules

By Perez Rumanzi

Authorities at Mirama Hills border in Ntungamo District are finding it difficult to implement several standard operating procedures instituted by government to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic due to lack of facilities.

Business is going on uninterrupted at the one stop border post between Rwanda and Uganda.

When Daily Monitor visited the area on Wednesday, shops dealing in merchandise that was banned by the President were still open.

Roadside markets selling agricultural produce were congested while hawkers were crossing to either side of the border.

“We are unable to follow up on some measures as a district. We call upon the Ministry of Health to offer us financial support. We have not received any equipment, protective gear or any other aid, including training of medics to have this job done here,” Dr Richard Bakamuturaki, the district health officer, said.

Dr Bakamuturaki said the district had communicated their concerns to the Ministry of Health but they are yet to get a response.

President Museveni ordered a lockdown and closed borders as one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus but allowed cargo trucks into the country.

Authorities say more than 300 trucks use the border daily but its drivers are not tested for Covid-19.

Many of the trailers currently entering the country are from Tanzania.

At the main border entry, there are two health workers with digital thermometers to record the temperatures of the drivers and their crew before accessing the one-stop border post. The medics only wear face masks and coats. A jerrycan of water is stationed for hand washing.

Mr James Turyahikayo Habineza, the Kafunjo-Mirama hills Town Council chairperson, asked government for a testing facility.

“We want all these drivers to be tested when they reach here and are quarantined for two days before they leave so that they minimise interaction with our people. This is what they are doing the other side (Rwanda). We also need an ambulance for this border,” Mr Turyahikayo said.



Efforts to get a comment from Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Health ministry senior spokesperson, were futile as our repeated calls and messages went answered.

Earlier, Col Milton Rahuka, the Uganda Revenue Authority south western regional customs manager, said after taking their samples, the truckers are monitored electronically and if one tests positive, they can easily be traced along the way.

By yesterday, 63 Covid-19 cases had been confirmed, with the latest involving truck drivers.

