By MONITOR TEAM

Business in many districts of eastern region have been paralysed after public transport operators and traders followed President Museveni’s directive against coronavirus.

President Museveni on Wednesday suspended the use of public transport and partially closed markets for 14 days in an effort to scale down the further spread of the disease.

When Daily Monitor visited the markets and parks in Mbale, Tororo, Kapchorwa, and Busia yesterday, shops were closed and buses and taxis remained parked.

At the entries of the markets and parks, there were handwashing points set up for people to wash their hands. Other entries had men armed with hand sanitisers.

Supermarkets, banks and restaurants are also not taking any chances. They were taking precautions to protect their staff and customers.

However, some boda boda riders were defying the presidential directive. Many were cited carrying passengers, especially in the outskirts of Mbale Town. Police said some of the boda boda riders have been arrested.

Mr Abdu Walimbwa, a boda boda cyclist at Aswan stage in Mbale Municipality, said President Museveni gave the directive without providing an alternative.

“The President was misadvised by his Cabinet, how can you tell us to stay home when you have not provided us with food to feed our families?” he wondered.

Mr Abdul Bakari, a driver of YY buses, said the President should reverse the decision. “We have now been rendered jobless yet we have families to feed,” he said.

Mr John Musiira, a vendor, who sells clothes in Mbale Central Market, said they were not prepared for the directive. “We have loans from money lenders who will come after us at the end of month. We don’t know how we are going to survive,” he said.

The Resident District Commissioner of Mbale, Mr Barasa Ogajjo, however, said they are going to arrest whoever violates the directive. “We are going to arrest anyone who violates it,” he said, adding that police have been deployed to ensure compliance.



In Moroto District, passengers were yesterday stranded as buses and taxis that had been operating on the Moroto-Kampala via Soroti route remained parked.

All the buses and taxis remained parked at the Moroto Bus Park Terminal. No buses or taxis were allowed to leave or to load any passengers as the army and police were seen patrolling the highways and the town.

Mr Hassan Omar, a Gateway Bus conductor, said respecting the directive of government was more important than putting the lives of Ugandans at risk. “For us as bus operators, we carry people from all walks of life and you never know who is infected so let’s obey President Museveni’s directive so that we fight the disease,” he said.

Mr James Tukei, a taxi driver, operating on Moroto, Soroti road, said they will obey the directive.

OTHER DISTRICTS

For those travelling from Arua to Koboko District, they were left stranded as they could not afford to pay the hefty Shs30,000 for the 68 kilometre journey by taxis.

Mr George Candia, who wanted to travel to Koboko, said: “I have no option but to go back home because I cannot pay Shs30,000 from here to Koboko.”

The transport fares from Arua to Koboko were initially Shs10,000. In Koboko Town, many boda bodas and drivers have raised mixed concerns over the directive to suspend public transport.

Mr Anthony Jomeo, one of the boda boda riders, says the directive is not fair since most of them have been sustaining their families using their boda boda business.

Compiled by Micheal Woniala, Steven Ariong, Joseph Omollo, Olivier Mukaaya & Fred wambede, Felix Warom Okello & Rashul Adidi