Ugandan businessman killed in Rwanda as talks resume

By Robert Muhereza

Sidini Muhereza was reportedly shot dead by Rwandan security officers while trying to smuggle six cartons of matchbox into Rwanda. However, his killing comes as Ugandan and Rwandan teams prepare to resume talks today over the border closure via video conferencing. The two teams will discuss the Katuna Protocol that was signed after President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagamr met at Katuna border on February 21.

He was killed in Hakako-Sebeya village, Rwerere Parish in Burera District about 5Km from the Uganda-Rwanda border line.

“It was around 7pm when our relatives who live in Hakako-Sebeya village in Rwanda telephoned us that Muhereza had been shot dead. It is now three days and we have not seen the body,” he said.

“We appeal to the Rwandan government officials to handover the body of our deceased relative for decent burial,” he appealed.

The Rwandan ambassador to Uganda, Gen Frank Mugambage, on Wednesday said he had no idea about the death of a Ugandan trader in Rwanda.

The Kabale District chairperson, Mr Patrick Besigye Keihwa, said he had been briefed about the incident and that the Ugandan security personnel in the border districts of Kabale and Burera were coordinating the process to return the body.

Muhereza is now the fifth Ugandan businessman to be shot and killed in Rwanda while allegedly smuggling goods into the same country since February last year.