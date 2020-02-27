By JOB BWIRE

Busiro South MP, Mr Peter Sematimba has scored 13 points in the just released Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination (UACE).

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) MP is one of the 101,868 candidates who have been able to obtain a principal pass in the 2019 UACE results released on Thursday.

The MP scored credit six in General Paper, a D in Christian Religious Education (CRE), a D in Literature in English, a B in Art and credit four in Computer Studies, totalling to 13 points out of 20.

Mr Ssematimba’s education was a subject of contention after his rival, DP’s Steven Ssekigozi claimed that he lacked requisite academic papers for a lawmaker during the 2016 political campaigns.

Mr Ssekigozi argued that the MP had a certificate issued by the East African Examination council which cannot be equated to an A- Level certificate.

The contention which at some point got the MP in trouble when court annulled his election, forced him to sit for UACE exams last year.

The minimum requirement for one to contest for a parliamentary seat is an A-Level certificate.

While releasing the exam results at the Office of the President in Kampala, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) executive secretary, Mr Daniel Odongo said at least 1,433 candidates would be required to repeat senior six after they failed to obtain any principle pass.

“A total of 1,433 candidates have not been able to obtain any principle pass, hence they obtained F and are supposed to repeat,” he said.

According to the results, a total of 38,737 obtained three principle passes, 26,986 have obtained two principle passes and 23,327 have obtained one principle pass while a total of 12,828 have obtained a subsidiary.