Busoga farmers given 1,384 boxes of soap

By PHILIP WAFULA

Famers from Iganga, Kamuli and Jinja have received 13,840 bars (1,384 boxes) of soap from One Acre Fund, a non-profit agriculture organisation headquartered in Jinja City, to support Government efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The soap will be distributed to the beneficiaries through the respective Covid-19 taskforces chaired by Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in the three districts.

As of Monday, July 6, 2020, Uganda had registered 953 Covid-19 cases and no death.

“One Acre Fund is compelled to act for the common interest of the country and do everything possible to slow the transmission of the virus and is focused on the need to ensure that farmers have good harvest and healthy families,” the organisation said in a statement.

"One Acre Fund Uganda is pleased to join in the fight against Covid-19 in the communities that we serve through the distribution of soap and provision of Ministry of Health safety training to smallholder farmers," says Tim Myles, One Acre Fund Country Director, said.

In Kamuli district, the Government Relations Supervisor, One Acre Fund Uganda, Ms Brenda Yariwo handed over 616 boxes (6,156 b bars) of soap to the Kamuli RDC, Mr Moses Dumba and Production Officer, Mr Richard Musenero among others.

Mr Dumba commended One Acre Fund for its big step towards a community which had become complacent to handwashing. “You have handled key issues of hygiene and personal protection alongside your food security and household income with the communities,” he said.

Mr Musenero, in his brief remarks, said: “You have been our longtime ally in food security and production in the community and getting down to farmers during the lockdown is the best gift to them.”

In Jinja City, the consignment of 1,501 bars (150 boxes), also handed over by Ms Yariwo, was received by then District Health Officer, Dr Peter Dyogo Nantamu and Mr Aramanthan Kakaire, who represented the chief administrative officer (CAO).

Ms Yariwo said they have taken a decision to stand with the farmers and are optimistic that the scourge will be overcome. She, however, urged the farmers to continue maintaining social distance and washing their hands regularly which she said was paramount.

Earlier, authorities in Iganga had received 6,181 bars (618 boxes) of soap from One Acre Fund.

One Acre Fund is an agricultural inputs and service provider for over 11,000 smallholder farmers in Uganda providing them with financing and training needed to build permanent pathways to prosperity.

Globally, the organization currently serves more than one million smallholder farmers in Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi and Uganda.