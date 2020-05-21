Byanyima asks donors to support health sector

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

The executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS), Ms Winnie Byanyima, has called for international support to fund health systems in developing countries because spending on the sector will double due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Bilateral donors and international financial institutions, including the World Bank, should also offer grants not loans to address the social and economic impacts of the pandemic on the poor and most vulnerable groups, including informal sector workers and marginalised populations,” Ms Byanyima said yesterday.

She said it would cost approximately $159b (about Shs604 trillion) to double the public health spending of the world’s 85 poorest countries, home to 3.7 billion people.

Ms Byanyima said the pandemic had shown that healthcare is global public good, adding that recovering from it depends on delivering free healthcare for all, everywhere, fast and forever.

The pandemic has infected more than 4.8 million people globally and killed about 320,000.

Ms Byanyima noted that when DR Congo instituted free healthcare in 2018 to fight Ebola, healthcare utilisation improved across the board with a more than doubling of visits for pneumonia and diarrhoea, and a 20 per cent to 50 per cent increase in women giving birth at a clinic – gains that were lost once the free healthcare was removed.

The UNAIDS boss said free healthcare will also prevent 100 million people from being driven into extreme poverty by the cost of healthcare every year, adding that since Covid-19 has no vaccine yet, all countries will need to be able to limit and hold it.

“Given the interconnectedness between health and livelihoods, all countries will also need to strengthen social safety nets to enhance resilience. Covid-19 has reminded the world that we need active, accountable, responsible governments to regulate markets, reduce inequality and deliver essential public services,” she said.

Ms Byanyima said many developing countries were already facing debt stress leading to cuts in public healthcare.

“Lender governments, international financial institutions and private financial actors need to both extend and go beyond the temporary debt suspensions that have been announced recently,” she said.

Africa’s overall debts stand at about $365b, around a third of which is owed to China.