By Robert Muhereza

At least 10 health workers and about 68 patients at the medical ward of Kabale regional referral hospital in western Uganda have been quarantined after one of the patients tested positive for coronavirus.

The acting Kabale district health officer, Mr Alfred Besigensi on Saturday said that samples had been drawn from the quarantined health workers and taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe for testing.

He said that the 56-year-old Coronavirus confirmed case had travelled from Kampala to Nyakijumba village in Kabale town. He was admitted at Kabale hospital with high temperature and headache before he tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Six family members of the victim have also been quarantined.

Mr Besigensi said that admissions of new patients at the regional hospital had been suspended. He advised patients who wanted to visit the hospital to seek medical attention at other health facilities in their communities. He was, however, quick to note that only patients with referral letters from rural health centres shall be allowed at Kabale hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, the Kabale resident district commissioner, Mr Darius Nandinda who also heads the coronavirus task force said that security had been beefed up at Kabale hospital to ensure that the quarantined patients and their care takers do not escape before being tested for coronavirus.

“We shall ensure that the people quarantined at Kabale hospital are well fed for 14 days so that they are fully tested for coronavirus. We have beefed up security to ensure that those in quarantine and their caretakers do not escape from the hospital before they are tested for the virus,” Mr Nandinda said.

Meanwhile, the Kabale regional referral hospital director, Dr Sophie Namasopo, said virus patient is “responding to medication very well.”

During Eid-ul-adha prayers at Kirigime headquarter mosque in Kabale town, the chairman of the Kabale district Muslim community, Hajj Issa Tindyebwa, asked their members to go for voluntary testing for the virus saying the confirmed case at Kabale hospital is one of their Imams who could have interacted with several people.