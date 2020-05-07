COVID-19: Uganda's cases hit 100

By URN

Two new cases were on Wednesday registered by the Ministry of Health bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 100.

The two cases are truck drivers from Kenya who entered the country through the Malaba border crossing in Eastern Uganda. The drivers are of Kenyan and Eritrean nationalities. These were part of 3,071 samples of truck drivers that were tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI).

A total of 3,507 samples were tested on Wednesday, out of which 438 samples from the community all tested negative.

As Uganda hits 100 cases, the health ministry is carrying out a community survey to ascertain the level of community transmissions in the country.

Globally, an average of 80,000 cases of COVID-19 are reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) each day. This is according to the agency’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who addressed told journalists in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Although numbers are declining in western Europe, WHO said more cases are being reported every day from Eastern Europe, Africa, South-East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Americas. The global caseload for Covid-19 has surpassed 3.5 million, with nearly 250,000 deaths.

“But these are not just numbers – every single case is a mother, a father, a son, a daughter, a brother, sister or friend,” he said.

He added that while some countries are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases over time, many have seen caseloads rise because they have ramped up testing.

However, he reiterated the need to maintain vigilance with more countries considering easing restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the disease.

“The risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully and in a phased approach,” Tedros warned. He urged countries to consider the UN agency’s six criteria for lifting stay-at-home measures.

That advice includes ensuring surveillance is strong, cases are declining and transmission is controlled. Health systems also must be able to detect, isolate, test and treat cases as well as trace all contacts. Additionally, the risk of outbreak in settings such as health facilities and nursing homes needs to be minimized, while schools, workplaces and other public locations should have preventive measures in place.