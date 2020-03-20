By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Ugandan authorities on Friday blocked 10 South Korean nationals from entering the country upon arrival at the Entebbe International Airport as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As of today (March 20, 2020), Uganda has no confirmed cases of the virus.

However, Mr Vianney Luggya, the manager Public Affairs at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the decision was reached after assessment by the health workers at the airport since South Korea is under category one countries.

“They were only about 10 Koreans. It was not an order. The health officials interacted with them on arrival and after it was deemed necessary and politely requested them to return where they were coming from,” Mr Luggya said.

Mr Luggya revealed that the South Koreans travelled by RwandaAir into the country adding that he is not sure where they were coming from.

CAA said notices have been issued to all airlines advising them not to bring passengers from category one countries.

“The notice advising airlines not to bring in passengers in from category one was issued on Thursday night but the ones (10 South Koreans) we are talking about in particular , there are other issues, issues of quarantine which they initially rejected among others,” Mr Luggya.

On Wednesday the President banned out bound movement to category one for 32 days. These include, Italy, France, South Korea, China, USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Norway, Austria, Malaysia, Pakistan and San Marino.

“Foreigners going to those countries are free to do so provided they do not intend to come back within the prohibited time. We cannot stop Ugandans coming back from abroad even from category one countries but they will be put in a mandatory quarantine in designated places at their own cost...,” President Museveni said while addressing the nation on Wednesday.

According to Worldometer statistics 255,733 coronavirus cases have been registered, with 10,495 deaths, 89,918 have recovered.