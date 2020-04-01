By URN

He said the rider was shot in the buttocks on Tuesday night during the enforcement of the night curfew announced by President Museveni as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

According to the police spokesperson, the officers waved down Vincent several times but he tried to knock them down and fell down.

He allegedly grabbed a constable identified as Isaac Kabos prompting his colleague, Stephen Wafula to open fire.

In his statement, Mr Onyango says they have opened assault charges against the suspect who was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment as they wait to interrogate him to ascertain his motive.

President Musevni on Monday announced a curfew between 7pm and 6:30 am for 14 days starting March 31, 2020 in a bid to forestall the spread of coronavirus.

The shooting happened moments after President Museveni announced 11 new cases, bringing the total number of Uganda’s confirmed cases to 44.