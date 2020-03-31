By MONITOR TEAM

Shortly after President Museveni’s yesterday address in which he issued new preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in the country, many Ugandans took to internet to express their concerns.

A section of Ugandans said the President’s statement was too ambiguous, especially when he said transporting patients and pregnant women to hospital would require authorization from the respective RDCs.

However, the president who has reportedly been meeting select cabinet officials, security chiefs and the national taskforce on COVID-19 will Tuesday evening address Ugandans to clarify on the new measures, according to his press team.

“HE the President will address the Nation again today to clarify on some of the extra guidelines on #COVID19UG that he issued yesterday. Tune in at 8pm on all stations,” said Lindah Nabusayi, the presidential press secretary.

In an interview with NTV on Tuesday morning, the Leader of Opposition, Ms Betty Aol Ochan said the president need to clarify on a number of his new measures.

“His (Museveni’s) address did not take into account a number of issues which should be clarified. Take an example of HIV/AIDs patients. The other day, a woman from Gulu called me asking how she would travel with her baby to the health centre to pick her drugs. Additionally, the ‘People’s Government’ is one of the groups that has been distributing food to some of the people affected by the lockdown. But when you say those those trying to help will be charged with attempted murder then I think it’s not right. We need some clarity on that. The best you can do is regulate on how it can be done. Taking some food items to other people who don't have is not cheap politics, it is sharing,” she said.