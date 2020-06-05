COVID-19: Panic as four KCCA staff are evacuated

By URN

Four Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) members of staff were on Friday afternoon evacuated from the Authority headquarters after they developed symptoms of Coronavirus.

The four KCCA staff were picked by the COVID-19 Rapid Response team and taken to a hospital for testing.

They raised suspicion after they were discovered to have high temperatures, flu and cough. One of them was also complaining about lack of appetite.

The Authority’s spokesperson, Mr Peter Kauju said in a statement that the four had been taken to hospital for testing. Details about what kind of work the four have been doing at the Authority have not been revealed.

“Earlier this afternoon at City Hall which is the headquarters of Kampala Capital City Authority, there was panic as some suspected cases of Covid-19 were reported. The emergency Response Team responded immediately and evacuated the suspected individuals for further management,” Mr Kauju said.

KCCA declined to release more information about which departments the four people serve in and whether they have any contact with the hundreds of people that visit the city offices on a daily basis.

This comes just hours after Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said he had gone into isolation after some of the people he was in contact with tested positive for Covid-19.

“Friends, I have gone into self-isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for #COVID19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday, just minutes after the Ministry of Health said 35 more people had tested positive for the virus, pushing the country's tally of confirmed cases to 557.

According to the health ministry, more than 1,000 people are under institutional quarantine at different centers in the country.