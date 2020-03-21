COVID-19: School accused of detaining pupils over fees balance

By WILSON KUTAMBA

Some of the parents who spoke to the Daily Monitor on Friday said the school management had vowed not to release their children until the parents cleared outstanding fees balances they owe the school. One of the parents who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely about the matter said she went to the school on Thursday to pick her child after President Museveni’s directive but the school authorities declined to give her the child, insisting that she first clears the fees balance.

“I have been coming here since yesterday [Thursday] to pick my child but the head teacher told me that they won’t release her unless I first clear school fees balance which I don’t have now, ” a seeming distressed female parent said on Friday.

By Friday afternoon at least 40 parents were seen stranded at the school gate pleading with the administration to release their children.

It was after the intervention of Masaka District Resident Commissioner, Mr Herman Ssentongo, hours later, that the school head teacher, Ms Sarah Nanyanzi allowed the parents in.

“When some parents raised an alarm that their children had been confined at the school yet the presidential directive requires them to return home, I intervened and ordered the head teacher to allow the pupils go and she sorts out her issues with parents later when schools reopen. She [Nanyanzi] had not acted by the time I left but I am sure she will comply,” Mr Ssentongo said.

When contacted, Ms Nanyanzi said the matter had been resolved but about 15 pupils who were still at the school were yet to be picked by their parents.

“It not true that we confined the pupils. We have been allowing parents to take their children but some parents haven’t come for reasons we don’t know. The school management has decided to take the pupils to police such that parents can pick them from there,” she said.