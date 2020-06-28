By SANTO OJOK

OYAM- Members of Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel have been accused of killing a 65-year-old man in Oyam District.

Francis Ogwang Munu was allegedly beaten by five LDU personnel who were dispersing people from Amati Trading Centre in Kamdini in Sub-county on Saturday evening.

Ogwang was a resident of Amati village, Juma Parish in Kamdini Sub-county.

Residents said that the LDU personnel, who were enforcing government directives to control of the spread of coronavirus, went to the trading centre at about 6:30pm and started beating people indiscriminately.

Mr Kenneth Ojok, Ogwang’s younger brother, said his sibling was beaten as he returned from a clan meeting.

“Many people took off but my brother could not run and the LCDs kicked his lower abdomen several times. Others used gun butts to hit him,” he said.

He said that Ogwang was rushed to a private clinic at Kamdini Town Council where he died.

Ms Gillian Akullo, the Oyam Resident District Commissioner, who heads security in the district, confirmed the incident and described it as unfortunate.

She said police will carry out investigations so that perpetrators are brought to book.

“There was a commander [of LDUs] who was doing his work well. But two days ago, another commander was brought and I am told they [LDUs] are beating people,” Ms Akullo said.