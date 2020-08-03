COVID-19: Death toll in Uganda rises to 5

By Monitor Reporter

The Ministry of Health Monday confirmed the death of one COVID-19 patient, bringing the number of people who have succumbed to the disease in Uganda to five.

A statement by the ministry says that 13 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from samples tested on Sunday, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to 1,195

The victim, a according to a statement, is a 46-year-old female of Asian origin and a resident of Kibuli in Kampala.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services, the deceased, on August 1 presented signs and symptoms which are consistent with COVID-19 at Kubuli Muslim Hospital.

Dr Mwebesa said that since the patient had cough, was finding it difficult to breath and had mild fever, the medical team at the hospital referred her to Mulago National Referrral Hospital for further management.

He said that the patient died on the way to Mulago Hospital.

He said that samples were taken off her body and analysed at Makerere University, Uganda Virus Research Institute and Public Health Laboratories where it was confirmed that she had SAR-COV-2.

Dr Mwebesa said that further investigations revealed that she was diabetic and off medication and had a history of asthma for 10 years.

Diabetes and asthma, according to Dr Mwebesa, are risk factors for COVID-19. He said the process of contact tracing and listing is on-going.

Meanwhile, Dr Mwesbesa said, samples that were taken from a suspected COVID-19 death in Kiruhura District have tested negative for COVID-19.