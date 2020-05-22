Health ministry gets Shs390m supplies to fight COVID-19

By Stephen Otage

The Korean Foundation for International Healthcare has donated assorted medical supplies valued at Shs390 million to help in the fight against Covid-19.

The supplies include test kits, personal protective equipment, items needed in isolation units, disinfectants and ambulance equipment.

While handing over the items to Ministry of Health officials on Wednesday, Ms Nayeong Yu, the acting country manager of the Korean agency said that through self-discipline, effective measures and testing, the Republic of South Korea successfully fought COVID-19 without using extreme measures like lockdowns.

“As of May 20, the total number of patients [in South Korea], is 11,110 and more than 10,066 have recovered. With 263 deaths so far, South Korea has one of the lowest COVID-19 case mortality rates in the world," she said.

She said that South Korea developed creative and innovative policies like drive-through screening clinics that helped to test as well as contact tracing.

Dr Diana Atwine, the ministry’s permanent secretary asked the agency to allow the ministry to channel the donations to areas like Gulu Hospital where the demand is high.

"I know that you are supporting Bukomansimbi and Masaka hospitals but I would request that you allow us deploy these items to areas like Gulu Hospital where the demand is currently high," she said adding that the donations are for Ugandans.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the health minister, said the assorted goods touch the heart of the COVID-19 response effort.

She asked the agency to provide more pulse oximeters because these detect a patient's oxygen levels.