The joint security task force also arrested 60 others in different places within the Kampala Metropolitan area for failing to adhere to the presidential directives on curfew that came into effect on the evening of March 31.

The vehicles were impounded after the owners snubbed a Presidential directive prohibiting the use of private vehicles, boda bodas, and tuk-tuks. The vehicles are currently parked at different police stations in Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso.

By TOM MALABA

The joint Security Task Force on Tuesday impounded 167 vehicles and arrested 83 people that were found to have contravened presidential directives aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

23 of the suspects were found inside a congested small house in Nkokonjeru in Nsangi, Wakiso District on March, 30 and were arrested and detained at Nsangi Police Post.

Police suspect the 23 who are also not know in the area, could have been engaging into criminal activities. The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said that the area police have started investigating the matter to establish the group's motive.

The vehicles were impounded after the owners snubbed a Presidential directive prohibiting the use of private vehicles, boda bodas, and tuk-tuks. The vehicles are currently parked at different police stations in Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso.

The joint security task force also arrested 60 others in different places within the Kampala Metropolitan area for failing to adhere to the presidential directives on curfew that came into effect on the evening of March 31.

“Most people respected the curfew and by 7pm they were indoors but some failed to respect the curfew and we arrested them. These faces a charge of disobedience of lawful orders and any other charges that may arise after investigations are complete," Mr Onyango said.

Advertisement

He attributed the good public response to the community policing, that police carried out prior to the start of the curfew.

"We reiterate our gratitude to the concerned members of the public who have always reached us to report cases of non-compliance by some individuals on the observance of the measures the nation has embraced to defeat COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Onyango said.