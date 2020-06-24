Cabinet approves 9 new constituencies

By MISAIRI KAHUNGU THEMBO

The size of the 11th Parliament is set to increase after Cabinet approved the creation of six new counties and nine constituencies.

Cabinet resolved that the new entities will have Members of Parliament in the next General Election if Parliament approves them.

However, the Electoral Commission Spokesperson, Mr Jotham Taremwa, declined to comment on whether the commission will hold elections in the new constituencies.

“We have not received any resolutions/notifications. There is not much I can comment on,” Mr Taremwa told Daily Monitor yesterday evening.

The Information, National Guidance and ICT Minister, Ms Judith Nabakooba, made the announcement in a statement yesterday.

“Cabinet approved the creation of fifteen (15) new counties during the meeting that sat on June 22.,” the Ms Nabakooba said.

The 15 new electoral areas are; Kiboga West, Buhweju West, Lamwo East, Bugangaizi South, Chekwi East, Mulanda, Buwekula South, Kwania North, Buyanja East, Kagoma North, Ngariam, Agago West, Bukanga North, Bukimbiri and Nakaseke South.

Some of the counties that have been split into two include Buyanja in Kibale District that is being represented by the Finance Minister, Mr Matia Kasaija and Buhweju County in Buhweju District whose MP is Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Mr Francis Mujukye.

Others are Agago County being represented by the former Leader of Opposition, Prof Moris Ogenga-Latigo, and, Nakaseke South that is led by outspoken opposition figure Mr Lutamaguzi Ssemakula.

Mr Kasaija did not give details on when the relevant ministry will be bringing a motion to Parliament. It is also not clear whether the Electoral Commission will hold elections in February or whether there will be a by-elections in July.

There are 461 MPs, including the ex-officials in the 10th Parliament, and the creation of new districts, cities and counties will add more MPs. Currently, 11 new districts which came on board between 2018-19 have no District Women MPs because the Electoral Commsiion had no money for elections.

The seven new cities proposed to begin in July will also have a Woman MP and an additional constituency created. These changes will add a total of 29 seats in 11th Parliament.

The number is expected to shoot up if the proposed new districts are created before the dissolution of the 10th Parliament.

The Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, is under increasing pressure from proponents of new administrative units to be carved out of Kasese, Bundibugyo, Tororo and Namayingo districts.

With the exception of the Sigulu District proposed out of Namayingo, the rest of the proposals are entrenched in tribal conflicts which the Minister has to put in considerations before tabling a motion.

“I am still carrying out consultations and when I am done, I will bring a statement to Parliament. Thereafter, you will be free to engage me as a journalist,” said Mr Magyezi while talking to Daily Monitor recently.

The tribal huddles are concerning the creation of four new districts from Kasese, one from Bundibugyo and another from Tororo.

The minister has not yet indicated when he would return to Parliament to make a statement on his consultations and also possibly table a motion for areas where he has a blessing to create new administrative units.