Canadian pastor robbed in Jinja hotel

By URN

Police in Jinja are investigating circumstances under which a Canadian pastor, Edwin Rainer was robbed of $ 7,000 (about Shs25 million) from a hotel room.

Rainer filed a case of robbery at Jinja Central Police Station on Wednesday.

He told police that although the robbery took place on Sunday night, he had been convinced by the Managers at Mansion Hotel that an in-house search would help them recover the money without the involvement of the police.

Rainer said that the money was part of the donations that he was due to deliver to various churches in Busoga sub-region.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandawula said that CCTV footage obtained from the hotel showed one of the employees living Rainer's hotel room with a small package. She added that the employee has since fled the hotel.