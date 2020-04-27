Candidates’ registration still on hold, says Uneb

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

KAMPALA- The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has warned parents across the country not to fall prey to unscrupulous people asking for money to have their children registered for 2020 national examinations online.

The Board’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Ms Jennifer Kalule, said registration of candidates was put on halt until schools reopen.

“Our attention has been drawn to an open letter to the Minister of Education and Sports alleging among others that Uneb is stressing parents by starting registration [of candidates] and demanding for fees…,” Ms Kalule said.

“This is completely false,” she added.

She said the online registration of candidates for 2020 examinations was due to start on April 1, but following the closure of schools as one of the measures to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uneb on March 19 announced that candidates registration would be suspected until schools resume.

“This still stands as the official position of the board,’’ Ms Kalule said in a statement yesterday.

She said at the moment the country is focusing on Covid-19 pandemic. She said Uneb has not yet sent any other notice about the commencement of registration or demanding payment of examination fees from schools.

“The board has also learnt that there are people who are making telephone calls to parents purporting that Uneb is now demanding for examination fees payment. Whoever receives such a call should ignore it as it is most likely the work of a fraudster,” Ms Kalule said.

Following the closure of schools, the education calendar has been effected, with majority of educationists asking the government to postpone the national examinations since coverage of syllabubs has been disrupted

The Secretary General of Uganda National Teachers Association, Mr Filbert Buguma, said whoever is behind the alleged on-line registration must be punished.