Car fumes kill more than tobacco smoking - study

By Tonny Abet

Exposure to smoke from cars, motorcycles and industries cuts lifespan by up to three years, causing nine million deaths annually more than tobacco smoking, researchers have discovered.

“Global excess mortality from all ambient air pollution is estimated at 8.8 million per year, with a lower life expectancy of three years. The WHO estimates global mortality from tobacco smoking at 7.2 million per year,” a study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Sciences last Tuesday reads in part.

Ambient air pollution refers to emissions caused by combustion processes from motor vehicles, solid fuel burning and industry. Other sources include smoke from bush fires and windblown dust.

In a study conducted by researchers from universities in Germany, England and Saudi Arabia, the experts employed a new scientific method that reveals the effects of exposure to minute particles in smoke and dusts on human health.

The scientists also assessed wide range of data from 41 public health studies in 16 countries, including Uganda, to reach the conclusion.

Appeal to governments

Prof Thomas Münzel, a member of the research team, said the findings call for policy shifts by governments.

“Since the impact of air pollution on public health overall is much larger than expected, and is a worldwide phenomenon, policy makers and the medical community should be paying much more attention to this,” he said.

In the study, researchers estimate that if air pollution was reduced by removing fossil fuel emissions, the average life expectancy worldwide would increase by over one year, and by nearly two years if all human-made emissions such as burning of solid wastes were removed.

The mortality rate from air pollution related sickness in Uganda doubled from 70 to 155 deaths per 100,000 population from 2012 to 2016, WHO data shows.

Dr Bruce Kirenga, the director of Makerere University Lung Institute, citing a study they conducted in Kampala and Jinja recently, said air pollution is a serious problem in Uganda.

“The mean level of Particulate matter (PM2.5) was 132 microgram per cubic metres. This is five times WHO guideline limits,” Dr Kirenga said. WHO limit is 10 microgram per cubic meters.

Particulate matter refers to very tiny particles that are found in dust, ash and some smoke, and have adverse health effects when people inhale them. Dr Kirenga said the harmful particles harm the body through the lungs.

Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a child health specialist at Makerere University College of Health Sciences, said the increasing pollution is exacerbating a number of health problems among children.

“With pollution, we are likely to see more children experiencing asthmatic attacks,” Dr Kitaka said.

What Uganda government is doing

In June 2018, government endorsed the Nationally Determined Contribution Partnership Plan, which included fighting pollution and reducing emissions by 22 per cent by 2030.

Mr Tony Achidria, the senior public relations officer at the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), said they are prioritising the fight against air pollution. “We have installed air quality monitors in some areas; at the front and back of Nema house and in Wandegeya; to monitor air quality. Ideally these should be across the country but because of financial constraints it has not been possible, although it is work in progress,” he said. He revealed more stringent regulation is being put on industries.

“We inspect industries periodically for a number of things, including emissions, and have tasked industries to adopt technologies that minimise emissions,” Mr Achidria said.

“For the case of vehicles, Nema advised that cars older than 15 years should not be imported into the country,” he added.