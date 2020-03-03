Museveni commissions Cardinal Wamala museum

By MICHAEL J SSALI

President Museveni has commended Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala for contributing to the development of the country.

“By deciding to put this museum here at Kamaggwa Village, Cardinal Wamala wants to bring development to his birthplace and the entire community in the neighbouring villages. This museum will become a tourist attraction,” Mr Museveni said.

“You have got hydro-electricity already and piped water and I’m going to make sure that the Masaka-Kyotera road is worked on again to ease transport,” he said.

He was on Saturday speaking at the launch of Cardinal Wamala Museum in Kamaggwa Village, Kalisizo Sub-county, Kyotera District.

President Museveni made a donation of Shs20 million to the church of Kamaggwa and promised to send State House comptroller Lucy Nakyobe to Kamaggwa to ensure that works on the museum are completed.

He said he was highly impressed by Bishop Jjumba’s awareness of the new killer disease, the coronavirus disease, when he temporarily banned shaking of hands during mass.

“In fact, all Ugandans from now onwards must stop shaking hands until the Ministry of Health gives us a directive to resume the habit,” President Museveni said.

The President revealed that his contribution towards the building of the museum was prompted by the long-time friendship between him and Cardinal Wamala.

“I am 75 years old now and perhaps 18 years younger than the cardinal. But I remember and honour him as one of our good samaritans during the liberation struggle. Cardinal Wamala, Samson Kisekka, and Yusuf Lule were among our greatest supporters and so now Cardinal Wamala is reaping what he sowed,” he said.

The function was attended by hundreds of people, including religious leaders and politicians.

The museum mainly contains valuable items belonging to Cardinal Wamala and members of his family, but an appeal has been made to the public to contribute generously to the growth of the museum by providing suitable objects such as household utensils, written material and musical instruments.

Cardinal Wamala applauded President Museveni for donating financially towards the construction of the museum and accepting to grace its launch.

Cardinal Wamala, 93, said: “We were born eight of us. Our parents Cosma Kyamera and Theresa Namayanja, are both buried here. However, as I speak to you now, only two of us, me and my beloved young brother Msgr Henry Kyabukasa, are alive and you can see the condition in which we are. We are grateful to God for the long life which has enabled us to see so much including this museum.”

Bishop Anthony Joseph Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, who is also the chairperson of the Episcopal Conference, said Cardinal Wamala Museum is unique.

“If you ask anyone, especially school children, the only museum they know is the Uganda Museum which is near Mulago in Kampala. However, in Europe such museums are quite common,” he said.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba of Masaka Diocese said the museum will preserve cultural, historical and educational objects of public interest.