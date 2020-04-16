Cargo transporter who tested positive for Covid-19 intercepted

By Monitor Reporter

A Ugandan cargo transporter who on Tuesday tested positive for the deadly Covid-19, has finally been intercepted.

As per the President Museveni’s directives, cargo drivers who are tested of coronavirus at the entry border point are allowed to proceed with the journey as they wait for their results.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Health, the patient was tracked by security and surveillance teams and intercepted at Kamdini town in the Northern Region of Uganda.

“The previously confirmed case, a Ugandan male, truck driver who arrived from Kenya was tracked by security and surveillance teams and intercepted at Kamdini. He is being evacuated to Entebbe Hospital for treatment. Surveillance teams are currently tracing his contacts,” the statement released on Wednesday evening, reads in part.

Meanwhile, a total number of 1,032 samples were tested on Wednesday and none turned out positive.

“Of these, 551 samples were from truck drivers at border points of entry while 481 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts in the country. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda still stands 55,” the statement further reads.

So far, Uganda has discharged 12 Covid-19 patients, and has recorded no death.

A cumulative of 1,361 contacts to confirmed cases have been listed to date.