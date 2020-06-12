Cash-strapped new towns struggle to deliver services

By Monitor Team

The government policy to create more urban areas has seen the number of town councils in the country grow to 587.

More than half of them (315) were created in the last four years and have been operationalised in phases with 86 earlier planned to start in the 2020/2021 financial year.

However, lack of funding remains their major challenge considering the staffing structure and service delivery gaps.

Although government spends at least Shs100m as startup funds for a new town council or sub-county and about Shs1b for a district, many have spent the money on constructing offices, leaving other areas underfunded.

Mr Sadarah Kahindi, the chairperson of Nyamunuka Town Council in Ntungamo District, says they have been operating with only locally generated revenue since 2017. The council collects about Shs80 million annually.

No funds

“The central [government] has not been giving us money to fully operate. We have, however, been making budgetary projections. This financial year we passed a budget of Shs534 million,” Mr Kahindi says.

The situation is no different in Kafunjo/Mirama Town Council which survives on only Shs75m annual revenue yet its 2020/2021 budget is Shs700m.

“If you have to wait for government, you end up doing nothing for your people,” Mr James Habineza Turyahikayo, the town council chairperson, says.

In Murole Town Council in Rubanda District, leaders are yet to extend piped water to communities and mobilise them on attitude change due to shortage of funds.

“We need more money for the construction of other buildings that can house vital town council departments such health, engineering and community development,” Mr Norman Tushabe, the LC3 chairperson, says.

The town’s budget for this finacial year is Shs338m, and it expects to collect local revenue of Shs36m.

Kakyiga and Nyakigumba town councils in Bunyangabu District that were created in the 2019/20 financial year, were supposed to start operating next financial year.

However, the district chairperson, Mr James Ategeka, says they did not receive indicative planning figures.

More than 16 sub-counties that were created in 2018 in Teso sub-region have not been funded and many operate from rented premises.

For instance in Kamutur Sub-county, Bukedea District, Mr Jackson Ojekede, the chairperson, says some leaders have not even received their salaries.

The staffing structure for the town councils as approved in 2018 provides for at least 55 jobs, including the sub-county chairperson and those in management technical offices with their lower ranking support staff.

According to Mr John Omongot, the chairperson of Abarwa Sub-county, some of his staff are idle because there are no funds.

Other areas such as Guyaguya Sub-county in Katakwi District are yet to receive funding for the construction of their headquarters.

Mr Moses Kahima, the Ruhaama County MP, says the new lower administrative units depend on handouts from districts.

Mr Charles Magumba, the chairperson of the association for town clerks in the country, says government’s urbanisation agenda should have started earlier.

Mr Magumba, who is also the town clerk of Entebbe Municipality, says many people are migrating to urban centres, which requires creation of well-organised and managed towns.

Focus

He says government needs to provide finances for physical planning of town councils, develop and maintain the road networks and street lights, solid waste management and remuneration of political leaders.

The newly created districts such as Rwampara and Kazo, operationalised on July 1, 2019, are still laying foundation.

“We received startup fund of Shs900m and spent Shs600m on construction of district headquarters,” Mr Laban Kanyohora, the vice chairperson of Kazo, said.

The 2020/2021 financial year budget for Kazo is Shs15 billion and 93 percent of the funds are expected to come from central government.

“We don’t have a road unit, road fund allocation is inadequate and procurement process is very expensive. Where you would spend Shs20m, you end spending Shs50m when you go through procurement. We appeal to central government to revise this policy,” Mr Kanyohora says.

He added that Migina and Kyampangara sub-counties created in 2019 have not been funded and they did not get indicative planning figures for the starting financial year.

Mr Asaph Muhangi, the Rwampara District chairperson, says their budget for the stating financial year is Shs18b and they expect Shs17b from central government.

The district spent most of the Shs1b startup fund on rehabilitation of the administration offices.

“Starting is not always simple but we are managing. While the law says the mother district has to give us some property, Mbarara never gave us anything, we wrote to the ministry of local government we hope they will prevail over them,” Mr Muhangi says.

