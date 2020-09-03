Catholic Priest sues Reflexology Company over song

Fr Musaala states that he has been subjected to gross inconvenience and loss as a result of the reflexology company’s actions for which he seeks for general and special damages.

BY JULIET KIGONGO

A catholic priest has dragged to court a reflexology company that manufactures Alleluia Natural Drink for allegedly using his song to market its product without his consent.

In his lawsuit filed before the High Court, Fr Anthony Musaala sued the company through his lawful attorney Mr Henry Tumusiime seeking about Shs60m as compensation and special damages for violating his copyrights.

Fr Musaala states that early this year, the Reflexology Company ran an advert comprising a song titled Alleluyah on different media television stations of a drink known as alleluia natural drink.

“That the defendant (reflexology company )did not at any one time seek for the plaintiff’s (Fr Musaala) authorization and consent before running the said advert in the said song that runs in the advert background,” reads in part the court documents.

“The song is a praise and worship song, however, the defendants used it to advertise a drink which the plaintiff believes is contrary to copyright laws of Uganda since it is a commercial advert,” documents further read.

Fr Musaala states that he has been subjected to gross inconvenience and loss as a result of the reflexology company’s actions for which he seeks for general and special damages.

He is now seeking a court’s declaration that he is the rightful author and owner of the worship song titled Alleluyah.