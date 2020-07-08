Chameleone wanted in court over car

By Anthony Wesaka & Juliet Kigongo

KAMPALA- Local artiste Joseph Mayanja, alias, Jose Chameleone has been summoned to the Anti-Corruption Court over an undeclared imported car.

According to the July 7 summon by the Chief Magistrate, Ms Pamella Ocaya Lamunu, the musician is wanted to appear on July 30 over possession of uncustomed goods.

“Whereas your attendance is necessary to answer to the charges of being in possession of uncustomed goods, you are hereby commanded by the Uganda government to appear in the Anti-Corruption Court at Kololo on the July 30, at 9am,” the summons read in part.

According to the charge sheet, on April 12, Chameleone was found in possession of a vehicle with a South Sudan registration number plate SSD 499B, a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 model GRJ valued at Shs137m, which the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement team intercepted.

He was intercepted at Wakaliga-Bulange in Mengo, Kampala and asked to give the URA enforcement team documents regarding the legal status of the car in Uganda, which he promised to avail but has not to-date.

Further, URA says the singer has not paid the import duty for his car yet he knew the vehicle was uncustomed.

Uncustomed goods are goods that are illegally imported and are not declared to customs agents for the requisite taxation.

