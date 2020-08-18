Chaos, disregard for Covid rules mar youth elections

By Monitor reporters

National Youth elections in the various parts of the country have been marred by chaos, attracting the intervention of police to restore calm despite the Electoral Commission saying the exercise was largely successful.

Electoral Commission (EC) announced elections would be held scientifically and emphasised observance of Covid-19 guidelines, but this directive was flouted by the rowdy youth who were also divided along party lines.

In Mbale City, for instance, some of the polling stations that Daily Monitor visited such as Nabweya, Link, Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Cell, and Doko A, among others, had the youth protest upon learning that their names were missing from the voters’ register.

Candidates with their voters were neither keeping social distance nor wearing masks. But for some villages, mostly in rural areas, voting was by consensus among the aspirants and their supporters.

The Mbale District returning officer, Mr Charles Rebero, confirmed that some unruly youth disrupted the elections in some villages but they were restrained by police.

“There was some chaos mostly in urban areas caused by youth who were wearing red caps,” he said.

Mr Rebero said the rowdy youth wanted to vote yet their names were not on the voters’ register. “Police deployed in such areas and sanity was later restored and voting proceeded,” he added.

Most cases of chaos were reported in Nauyo –Bugema, Nakaloke and Nkoma.

Mr John Mukasa, a voter at IUIU cell, said his name was deleted because he supports the Opposition. “I registered but my name is missing from the register,” he said.

Mbarara area

In Mbarara District, there were chaotic scenes witnessed in areas of Kiyanja, Ruharo in Mbarara City North Division, Rwentondo and Kyapotani, both in Kakoba, Mbarara City South Division.

In these areas, some of the youth couldn’t vote since their names were missing on the register. They accused the EC of working with the NRM party to strike them off the voters register.

“Majority of my youth are not on the voters register but they were initially registered. I think It is a ploy by NRM to strike them off the register in areas where they have less support,” Mr Agaba Anthony, the LC1 chairperson of Kiyanja, Ruharo in Mbarara City North Division, said.

However, Mr Latif Ngonzi, the returning officer for both Mbarara District and City, dismissed the claims and instead blamed the youth for having neglected the update of voters’ register exercise for special interest groups.

“They (Youth) thought being on the general register and having a national identity card qualified them to participate in these special interest elections. We cannot allow them to vote,” Mr Ngonzi said.

It took the intervention of police and other security agencies to bring the exercise to normalcy. In most voting stations, there was no observation of Covid-19 measures.

Low turn out in Gulu

At Holy Rosary Polling Station in Gulu City, Mr Henry Ogweta Otto, one of the voters, said there was low voter turn out at the polling centre. “The number of the voters who have turned up is very low compared,’’ he said.

Also, those above 35 years of age turned up to vote yet the voting age for youth elections is between 18 and 30.

Mr Santo job Palwak, another voter, was disappointed when he found his name missing on the register.

“We sense there was malice in getting our names off the register,” he said.

At Commercial Road Sub Ward, only 80 voters turned up out of the registered 1,807. In Vanguards Sub Ward Pece, Laroo Division Eastern side of Gulu City, only 20 people showed up to vote.

There was chaos in areas of Prison Barracks and Kanyogoga A Sub Ward after angry youth boycotted the election citing irregularities.

Some NRM youth walked away from the polling stations citing fraud. In Kanyagoga A Sub Ward, FDC youth boycotted the election saying some NRM candidates who did not pick nomination forms were elected.

However, Ms Hellen Obua, the presiding officer at Kanyagoga A Sub Ward, said there were no irregularities during the election process. She asked the disgruntled youth to petition the EC.

In Luweero District, the low voter turn out and missing names on the voter registers discouraged several of the-would be voters, with many alleging possible sabotage by their political rivals.

At Kasoma and Mabale villages in Luweero Town Council, angry youths claimed the EC was largely responsible for the missing names and failing to popularise the village youth election exercise.

Mr Samuel Sendi, whose name was missing at Kasoma Village, said: “I had mobilised my supporters to turn up in big numbers for the election. This has exposed the weaknesses within the EC.” However, Mr Simee Kinene, the presiding officer at Kasoma Polling Station, said only voters with names on polling registers compiled for youth elections were eligible to vote.

In Nakasongola District, the village youth elections were peaceful save for a few hitches at Migyera Town Council. While the Opposition youth from NUP and FDC gained some positions, the NRM party registered success for the village areas.

In Masaka City, NUP supporters were celebrating after winning majority of the seats in the youth elections.

NUP youths have won most of the polling stations in the two divisions that make up Masaka City, beating their competitors from mainly the Democratic Party (DP).

In Kimanya Parish, in Kimanya Kabonera Sub-county, NUP gathered 43 votes followed by NRM that collected two while DP scored 0.

In Ssenya Parish still in Kimanya Kabonera, NUP collected 44 votes against NRM’s 10 votes while DP got 0. However in Kyamuliibwa in Kimanya Kabonera, NRM got 77 votes, beating NUP with 28 and DP with 0 votes.

The election that was conducted amid tight security was peaceful save for a pocket of incidents that were reported at Kijjabwemi and Kilumba where names of some NUP voters were missing on the registers.

The Kilumba scuffle led to the firing of teargas to disperse rowdy supporters of NUP that tried to protest the missing of their names from the register. It took the intervention of Masaka Resident District Commissioner, Mr Herman Ssentongo, to calm the situation.

Jinja District

In Jinja, village youth committee elections registered a low voter turn up and Covid-19 guidelines were not observed.

At Kakindu Polling Station where Gabula Road Village elections for the youth leaders were conducted, of 281 registered voters, only 41 voted for two contestants for the post of youth village chairperson.

Mr Collings Saalam, an independent candidate scored 23 votes, winning his opponent George Kyeyo from National Unity Platform, who got 18.

The area supervisor for Jinja Central Parish, Ms Sheila Birungi, said the youths turned violent in some areas attracting the intervention of police.