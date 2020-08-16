Cheptegei goes into self-isolation after returning

He returned through Malaba border at around midday on Sunday escorted by the officials from Uganda's High Commission in Kenya and was officially received by Ugandan government officials led by the Tororo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Were Yahaya.

By Joseph Omollo

Joshua Cheptegei who on Friday shattered the much-vaunted 16-year-old 5,000m world record at the Monaco Diamond League, has returned.

He returned through Malaba border at around midday on Sunday escorted by the officials from Uganda's High Commission in Kenya and was officially received by Ugandan government officials led by the Tororo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Were Yahaya.

Mr Cheptegei thanked Ugandan government for supporting games and sports in the country and appealed to the government to have some existing gaps fixed.

Cheptegei said as a health precaution for everyone returning to the country, he will self-isolate at his training camp in Teryet, Kapchorwa District for two weeks.

"I will train in the morning and remain in the camp until two weeks elapse then I can fully reunite with my family," he said.

Cheptegei said he is prepared for a much better performance next time and that he would have performed better that what was witnessed, if his training plans were not affected by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Advertisement

Cheptegei clocked 12min 35.36sec to shatter Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele's previous best of 12:37.35, set in 2004.