By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

Government Chief Whip, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa says she would be happy if President Museveni does not assent to the Local Government Amendment Bill that was recently passed by Parliament with a provision for A-Level certificate for some of the local government leaders.

Parliament inserted a new clause that provides for qualifications for City Mayors, City Division Mayors, Municipal Mayors, Municipal Division LC 3 Chairpersons and Town Council LC 3 Chairpersons. Sub-county LC 3 Chairpersons and councilors at all levels were exempted from the qualifications.

While addressing the quarterly meeting of the Uganda Parliamentary Association (UPPA) on Thursday, Ms Nankabirwa said had it not been that she missed most of the sittings of Parliament in February and early March, she would have staged a fight against such “restrictions” when the Bill was being passed.

She had another responsibility as Chairperson of the Organising Committee for the enthronement of the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu which was held on March 1.

“It is unfortunate that the Local Governments Amendment Bill was passed when I was not in the House. I am a person who has been opposed to qualifications. Even in 1997 when we enacted the Local Governments Act, I was opposed to those restrictions,” she said.

The MPs who passed the Bill said the uneducated local government political leaders cannot effectively supervise highly educated technical officers.

“But corruption in public service is done by educated people. I hope the President doesn’t assent to that and it comes back for us to continue discussing it,” she said.

Ms Nankabirwa who is also the Kiboga District Woman MP also expressed fear that the elections for the Vice Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary caucus may not be held on Tuesday next week because of restrictions on public gatherings as a way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

President Museveni on Wednesday addressed the nation about the government’s preparedness to tackle the global pandemic and he among others ordered the closure of schools, places of worship and political gatherings for at least one month.

The NRM caucus is supposed to vote between Bunyole West MP, James Waluswaka and Jinja Municipality West MP, Moses Balyeku to get a replacement for Mr Solomon Silwany (Bukooli Central) their vice chairperson. Mr Silwany was appointed a Commissioner of Parliament last month.

“We had planned for Tuesday 23, but I doubt whether it (election) will be there. The election is supposed to be by lining up. How do you line-up two meters apart in such an election?” she wondered.

Showing her seriousness about prevention of the coronavirus, Ms Nankabirwa asked journalists to sitting in a scattered manner saying even this week’s Cabinet meeting at State House Entebbe was taken to the conference hall with a sitting distance of two meters apart.

UPPA president, Moses Mulondo informed the Government Chief Whip that the UPPA Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (SACCO) had been successfully launched by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

“We need some serious training so that we don’t make mistakes. We would like to be a role model SACCO for professions,” he said.

Ms Nankabirwa, advised the UPPA members to come up with good guidelines on how to make investments out of their savings especially starting with borrowing at an interest.

mkthembo@ug.nationmedia.com