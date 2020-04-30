Children miss immunisation due to Covid-19

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that a total of 1.5 million school-going children across the country have missed the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The government launched HPV vaccine in 2015 with the aim of protecting girls and women against cancer of the cervix.

Pointing out cervical cancer as one of the leading cancers that cause death among women world over, the government started immunising children aged 10 years in primary schools prevent cancer of the cervix.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the programme manager Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (UNEPI) in the Ministry of Health (MOH), told journalists at the Media Center yesterday that the ministry did not immunise the 1.5 million children because all schools are closed due to Covid-19.

“Pupils who made 10 years this year were slated to get their first dose of HPV in April and the second one in October, but since all schools are closed, we have not been able to conduct this immunisation,” Dr Driwale said.

He, however, said the ministry will resume the immunisation of HPV as soon as the schools are re-opened.

He explained that they are working on the catch up campaign to ensure that the pupils are immunised.

Each child is slated to receive two doses of this vaccine annually.

At the same function, the State Minister for Primary Healthcare, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, warned of possible outbreak of other preventable diseases after Covid-19 due to reduced immunisation activity.

She said the ministry is currently conducting immunisation for 13 vaccine preventable diseases and this had impacted on the major four main childhood killers such as Pneumonia, diarrhoea, measles, and the attendant malnutrition.

Other routine immunisation schedules include BCG for tuberculosis, Oral polio vaccine (OPV) and Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) against Polio and HPV, among others.

However, Dr Kaducu said the immunisation reporting rate for the above immunisable diseases as of March 31 had declined to 65 per cent from 96 per cent, saying this has put the children at higher risk of contracting disease.

She said this has partly been caused by Covid-19 impact where nurses are unable to access their health facilities after public transport was banned by president Museveni.

Solution. When asked about the failure by mothers to take their children to health facilities for immunisation since they have no means of transport, Dr Kaducu said that the district leaders should come up with means of transporting those mothers going for immunization to hospitals.