Chimitala, a loved health worker who fell victim to coronavirus

By FRED WAMBEDE

Throughout the sleepy, hilly village of Sisongofa in Namabya Sub-county in Namisindwa District, Eunis Chimatala is a household name.

Chimatala, a mother of four, died of Covid-19 on July 22 at Joyce Hospice Health Centre in Mbale District.

During her more than 10 years as village health worker at the clinic and a Village Health Team (VHT) member attached to Buwasunguyi Health Centre III, Chimatala endeared people to her.

“She was a social person. An outstanding health worker, who always wore a smile on her face,” Ms Annet Bogere, the district surveillance focal person of Namisindwa District, said: “She was dearly loved by the locals in return and will greatly be missed.”

Chimatala was born in 1986 in Malaba, Busia County in Kenya.

In 2005, Chimatala got married to Mr Micheal Waking, a Ugandan and resident of Sisongofa Village.

Mr Waking, a farmer, is among the contacts currently under quarantine at Buwasunguyi Health Centre III.

The couple has been living together in the village, which is now swarmed with health workers and police officers to enforce Covid-19 directives.

The deceased, who was the first Ugandan to succumb to Covid-19, was buried last week on Thursday under tight restrictions by health workers. Her youngest child is two years old.

The councillor, who refused to be quoted, added that Chimatala was loving, hardworking and a disciplinarian.

“She will be dearly missed. The entire village is in mourning. We cannot believe she is gone,” the source said.

According to the post-mortem findings, there were no other underlying conditions.

Dr Dominic Waburoko of St Martins Hospital in Mbale and a neighbour of the late described her as a dedicated village health worker, who will forever be missed.

Dr Waburoko, who is also the minister of health in Bamasaba Cultural Institution, said the deceased had dual citizenship.

“The deceased had dual citizenship born in Kenya and married in Uganda. She got married in our village 15 years ago,” he said.

He revealed that two weeks ago, the deceased had visited her relatives at Malaba in Kenya.

“After her return, she fell sick. She was briefly treated at the village clinic and subsequently referred to Mbale where she succumbed,” he said.

Mr Bosco Kundu, another resident said the deceased has ever participated in the recently concluded distribution exercise of the mosquito nets conducted by the Ministry of Health across the country.

“She looked happy as usual but it was a surprise when we were told that she had been admitted,” he said. Mr Kundu said the village will never be the same without Chimatala.

“Her death is a big blow to us. Her home has been a home of all children in this village,” he said.

RDC speaks.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Moses Wamoto, said the death of Chimatala was a big shock.

“The late was so popular in the village and this makes it quite challenging to follow up all the contacts,” he said.

Mr Wamoto said as the only way to prevent the spread, they have resolved to impose a temporary lockdown of the entire village as precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“Most of the contacts have since been placed under quarantine as we continue to monitor the situation,” he said.

He added that staff and patients that were at Buwasunguyi health facility at the time of admission of the late have also been placed under quarantine.