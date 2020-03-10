Coronavirus: Minister decries breach of guidelines

By ANDREW BAGALA

Kampala- Many Ugandans travelling from countries that have high cases of coronavirus are violating self-quarantine guidelines, the Minister of Health, Dr Ruth Aceng, has said.

Dr Aceng said Ugandans, like other foreigners, arriving from countries like China, Italy and South Korea, must undergo 14 days of self-quarantine.

“I must admit that foreigners, not Ugandans, have been very good people, who respond and follow rules. Chinese have been adhering 100 per cent to the rules. The challenges we have been facing is with our nationals who don’t follow rules,” Dr Aceng said at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday.

Government has issued health guidelines to travellers from countries in category one (high risk) like China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Iran that they must spend 14 days in self-quarantine before they continue with their work in Uganda.

Coronavirus has left more than 3,800 people dead and more than 109,000 people infected. There is currently no clear treatment for it.

She also revealed that 22 foreigners from category one countries, who had travelled to Uganda to attend a conference this week, were told to undergo 14 days of self-quarantine, but they chose to return to their home countries. Dr Aceng said a person under self-quarantine must remain in his or her bedroom alone without having physical contact or interacting with family members for 14 days.

“They will bring food and put it at the doorway,” she said.

Advertisement