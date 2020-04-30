China applauds Uganda’s fight against corona

By Stephen Otage

The Chinese government says Uganda could emerge as one of the most successful countries in managing the coronavirus spread if no new cases emerge among the local population.

In an interview on Tuesday, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Mr Zheng Zhu Qiang, said the initiative to test cargo truck drivers is the first worldwide.

“Several days have gone without new local cases. Uganda is now helping its neighbours to discover their patients. Uganda and China are both suffering with new imported cases of the virus. China had never thought of testing truck drivers and I do not think any other country has,” he said.

He added that the initiative is a new method for possible future collaboration between the government of China and Uganda’s Ministry of Health.

Mr Qiang urged the East African Community member states to work together in finding solutions to the pandemic because one country’s success is not sustainable if other countries still have the disease.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy led a number of Chinese companies in Uganda to donate emergency medical aid to the Ministry of Health to help government in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

They include the Mammoth Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, which donated 10,000 surgical masks, 2,000 N95 medical masks, 2,000 disposable protective clothing, 500 infrared thermometers, 2,000 medical protective goggles, 10,000 pairs of surgical gloves and 10,000 pairs of isolation shoe cover.

Other companies include the Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group, which donated 25,000 facemasks valued at Shs50m and Dodta Group of Companies, which donated a face recognition machine to help in screening of cargo truck drivers at borders.

Mohammad Shahin, Managing Director BizEx Limited hands over the donation to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine on behalf of ASAHI EITO

ASAHI EITO and Tsubasa Enterprise Co.Ltd jointly donated PPE worth Shs65 million.

When whole world is fighting against COVID-19 and most of us are struggling to address all necessary equipment demolish this virus, we want to stand with the people of Uganda. As part of our corporate social responsibility we are handing over this donation of personal protection suit and mask to Ugandan Government worth Shs65 million so that they can support their health workers to continue their fight against this Novel virus.

Absa Bank donated four solar powered isolation tents valued at Shs100m, Jude Color gave printing materials, musicians King Saha and John Black donated food items and the association of secretaries and administrators donated food to journalists.

Additional reporting by David Stanley Mukooza