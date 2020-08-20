Cholera kills 11 in Kotido, 100 admitted

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations Officer Ministry of Health, confirmed the outbreak Cholera in Kotido District, saying the ministry has already dispatched the drugs and a health team to put the situation under control.

By Steven Ariong

Cholera outbreak in Kotido District in Karamoja Sub Region, Northern Uganda has so far killed 11 people and at least 100 others are admitted at Kotido Health Centre IV, fighting for their lives.

Mr Joseph Orisa, the Kotido District Information Officer, said the disease which broke out two weeks ago is caused by low latrine coverage in the district which stands at only 4 per cent.

“We are in a terrible situation and to make things worse, Kotido District has no hospital, what we have is a health centre with only two medical doctors,” he said, adding that the most affected areas include; Panyangara, Rengen, Nakapelimoru, and Romrom sub counties in Western Division of Kotido Municipality.

Mr Orisa, said the Kotido Health Centre IV lacks essential equipment like specialised beds and fluids. Mr Cerino Achar, the Kotido District Health Officer, said they have set up an isolation centre, where they will be handling cholera cases from, but appealed to the development partners to support the district.

“We have been sensitizing our communities to use pit latrines but the response is still very low. We shall continue sensitizing them about the importance of using pit latrines and drinking boiled water,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations Officer Ministry of Health, confirmed the outbreak Cholera in Kotido District, saying the ministry has already dispatched the drugs and a health team to put the situation under control.

Advertisement