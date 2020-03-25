Meanwhile, the chairman of the cultural leader’s also called on the kings of all tribes in Uganda to embrace the guidelines given by President Museveni in the fight against coronavirus.

Dr Kaziimba also called on all bishops and other church leaders to encourage some of the church workers to go on leave or work from home. He also encouraged them not to use public transport.

By DERRICK WANDERA & BENJAMINE JUMBE

The Church of Uganda Archbishop, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, on Wednesday asked the faithful to choose health over fellowship, as the fight against coronavirus intensifies around the globe.

Addressing the church at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala, Dr Kaziimba alluded to biblical story in John 10:10 saying that as the Anglican Church, they decided to follow the Presidential directive to suspend all church services and have them at home.

John 10:10 (New King James Version) says; “The thief does come only to steal, kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it in abundance.”

“Human beings have been given the will and ability to choose between good and bad. Through the death and resurrection of Christ, we have been given the chance to choose life, it is in John 10:10. Brethren in Christ and my fellow Ugandans, I appeal to you today to choose health. Please do it from today,” Arch Kaziimba said.

“Please wash your hands, follow the guidelines given by the government. If possible please stay at home and this is the only way we shall defeat this enemy called coronavirus,” he added.

On Wednesday last week, President Museveni ordered for the closure of schools and suspended religious gatherings across the country in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This followed the confirmation of the first Covid-19 case in the country. The number of cases has since risen to 14 in a space of one week.

Arch Kaziimba also called on all church leaders to abide by the guidelines and conduct services via different media platforms and families to conduct fellowships in their houses until the situation normalises.

“Do not forget your tithes and offerings as thanks giving to God who is protecting us. Contact your local church leaders to see how you can pay your weekly offerings as we continue to worship from home,” he said.

“I thank the media houses that provided airtime last Sunday to churches in airing the services live and pray with me to see that the Church of Uganda gets their own media house,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the cultural leader’s also called on the kings of all tribes in Uganda to embrace the guidelines given by President Museveni in the fight against coronavirus.

Addressing the media, Bishop John Chrysostom Wayabire called on parents to use this time to interact with their families, teach the children about their cultural values and tell them about their lineage so as to promote our cultures from the grassroots level.

“Let us use this time to our own advantage. We have always longed to have a time together and President’s directive during this adversity gives us a chance to learn more about who we are in our cultures and tribes,” Bishop Wayabire said.

The cultural leader of the Bagwere kingdom commonly referred to us Ikumbania wa Bugwere also called on his people to wash their hands, avoid touching their mouths, eyes and nose especially after touching or shaking hands with people.

“For those who have been abroad in those high risk countries, we ask you to go under the mandatory quarantine as the government has directed,” he said.