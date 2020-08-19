Christians return carpet donated by minister

By Wilson Kutamba

A section of Christians at St John Baptist Church Nsambya in Kyotera District have returned a carpet donated to them by their area Member of Parliament, Mr Harunah Kyeyune Kasolo, after he allegedly mocked them.

The Christians led by their head of the laity, Ms Polly Babirye, contributed money to buy a new carpet after they had returned the one donated by Mr Kasolo to the Kasolo Foundation offices on Mutukula- Kyotera Road.

Allegation

While addressing Christians at a recent meeting that he held in his constituency, Mr Kasolo, who is also the State Minister for Microfinance, allegedly accused the church of allowing his detractors to address them while standing on the carpet he purchased.

The minister allegedly accused his opponents of undermining his programmes.

“The minister on August 3 while meeting locals of Nsambya condemned members of the Catholic community who he claimed have continued to decampaign his programmes while standing on a carpet that he donated to the church. We met as Christians decided to have the carpet returned,” Ms Babirye said.

Ms Kosta Ndagano, 80, a member of the church, wondered how a leader, who was welcomed by the church, would make comments that undermine the Church as an institution.

“We are not happy with the statements of Mr Kasolo because he donated the carpet as a leader and we welcomed and supported him as the Church,” Ms Ndagano claimed.

Fr Michael Tamale, the Kyotera Parish priest, confirmed that the Christians had returned the carpet to Kasolo Foundation offices, a school founded by Mr Kasolo.

“We are engaging Christians to forgive the minister. Jesus teaches us to practice forgiveness and I believe the Christians will sort out the differences to ensure harmony. The carpet as a property is innocent,” Fr Tamale said.

He also advised politicians to avoid using language that could easily incite discontent.

Ms Babirye, the head of the laity, said they had bought a carpet that can accommodate all people regardless of their political affiliations.

She said they would be forced to burn the carpet if the Church leaders insist on returning it to the Church.

“As head of the laity at Nsambya Catholic Church together with the leadership, we have banned with immediate effect, politicians from using church premises for their respective political games,” she said.

Ms Florence Nakasita, one of the parishioners, said as believers they welcome anyone regardless of his political affiliation and that if the carpet was the source of division, they had made the right decision to do away with it to unite people of God.

Denial

Mr Kasolo in an interview with the Daily Monitor on Monday denied the allegations, saying his political rivals were trying to tarnish his name and spoil his good relationship with the Catholic community.

“I have never made such utterances but I’m aware about the head of the laity who is a councillor belonging to the Democratic Party. The councillor is trying to use the Church and Catholic community to malign my name,” Mr Kasolo said.

2021 elections

On June 16, the Electoral Commission (EC) announced that political campaigns for 2021 General Election will be conducted mainly through the media to mitigate the likely intensification of the spread of Covid-19.

The campaigns will include a process of candidates for President, Parliament and Local Governments soliciting for support majorly through televisions and radio stations, as well as via social media platforms.