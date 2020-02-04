Church to parents: Bear children you can manage

By Stephen Otage

Kampala- Church of Uganda has asked Ugandans to stop reckless sex, which has resulted in bearing children the parents are not prepared to look after.

Speaking at the launch of a campaign to promote children’s rights by World Vision and Church of Uganda in Kampala yesterday, outgoing Archbishop Stanley Ntagali said most children, who have suffered violence, belong to irresponsible parents.

“The Church has decided to take the role to protect the rights of children. Children are neglected, sacrificed and mistreated by family members. People are mistreating children for many reasons. People are making love without commitment to look after children,” he said.

He added that protecting the rights of children is a collective responsibility of all religious institutions, stakeholders and government.

Archbishop Ntagali’s concerns come at a time when the country is at crossroads on how to achieve the middle income status this year.

Experts say Uganda has missed the target because of the high fertility rates that have surpassed the GDP growth. Uganda’s fertility rate stands at five children per woman.

Mr Jason Evans, the World Vision national director, said they partnered with the Anglican Church because they need several institutions to work with and the Church can play the advocacy role to influence decisions.

Advertisement