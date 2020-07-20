Churches struggle to cope as ban on gatherings persists

By MONITOR TEAM

While churches and mosques invest in charity and other income generating projects, the worshippers remain their major source of finance.

However, since religious congregations were banned on March 20 to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, priests, pastors and imams have been isolated from their flock amid growing financial distress.

Fr Gaetano Batanyenda, the chairperson of the Inter Religious Council for Kigezi Sub-region, says several priests in the area are living by the mercy of God since most of them survive on handouts from individual Christians who visit them.

Fr Batanyenda, who is also the parish priest of Kitanga Roman Catholic Church in Kabale Diocese, says most of the employees in the different church projects such as schools and health centres were sent home due to lack of money to pay their salaries.

Appeal to govt

“If government can consider the reopening of churches and mosques with strictstandard operating procedures like it did to the public transport, life would be better because most Christians are in dire need of spiritual healing and transformation,” he adds.

Pastor Will Tumwine of Holy Spirit Fire Church in Mbarara Town, says he has tried to remain in touch with his flock during the lockdown but in a hard way.

“For example we have a TV programme every week where we pay Shs500,000 every 30 minutes. This isn’t easy during this period, we are using our individual savings to carry on the gospel because this is a trying period where the word of God is needed most,” he says.

Hajj Bashir Kayondo, the Bunyoro and Tooro Muslim regional information and communication coordinator, says since Covid-19 started, many Muslim projects in the region were put on halt due to lack of funds.

Some affected projects include renovation of Karambi Islamic School, construction of Rwenzori Islamic Primary School, completion of Jamia mosque -all in Fort Portal City - and construction of Kabale Mosque in Bunyangabu District.

Ankole Anglican Diocese Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa says when he was installed a decade ago, he laid strategies of ensuring that the diocese becomes self-reliant, which he has partly achieved.

“I discouraged the practice of the Church depending on offertories. I initiated projects; we have buildings in town, a radio station and Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (Sacco). But even parishes have their own income generating projects, for example, every parish has to generate a minimum of Shs500,000 every month not part of offertories,” he says.

He, however, says since Covid-19 was not anticipated, the diocese has been forced to send some staff back home and remained with essential ones.

Bishop Silas Tayebwa, the overseer of Pentecostal Churches in Ankole Sub-region, says Covid-19 came at a time when they had just launched a poverty eradication drive mainly to empower all local churches and pastors not to depend on the flock.

“It is true that most churches and pastors depend on offertories, which has in this period become a challenge. Our preaching channels are now TVs and radio stations, which remain very expensive. But we have not lost hope; we are using our own resources but there are also well-wishers, partners and Christians committed to support the gospel,” he says.

Opting for farming

Rev Fr John Baptist Kintu, the pastoral coordinator in Masaka Catholic Diocese, says since churches are still closed, most priests have focused on agriculture to ensure food security.

Rev Canon Nkambo Mugerwa , the archdeacon of Rakai, says his decision to embrace farming two decades ago has enabled him to remain afloat.

“I personally have an average banana plantation where I get food to eat and also donate to vulnerable members of the community affected by the lockdown. I also rear chicken and goats, which have sustained me during this lockdown period,” he says.

In Buikwe District, Rev Fr Joe King, the Mbiko Parish Priest, says they have been relying on savings, which will be exhausted soon if the ban on religious congregations is not lifted.

Rt Rev George Bagamuhunda, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kigezi, says the diocese is lucky that its friends in USA , Asia and Europe continue financing some of the projects, especially the water and sanitation programme that is aimed at extending clean and safe water to communities.

“However, some employees in the church projects such as tourism sector and hostels were sent home because there is no money being generated in such projects,” the prelate says.

Some clerics mainly from Islamic faith and Pentecostal Churches have of late come out to question the rationale of keeping places of worship closed. Among these is Bishop David Kiganda of Christian Focus Ministries, Kampala, who says he cannot understand why the government would keep churches closed and allow crowded markets to reopen .

In Kamuli, Pastor David Balabyekubo of Dotwa Africa and Revival Glory Network Church says some Christians send their offertories, tithes, which they are currently using to help those in need.

Rev Fr Anthony Mwase of Namwendwa Catholic Parish says Christians in the area have remained loyal to the church and they bring in food and other items collected through their bubondos (small Christian communities).

Sheikh Musa Khalil, the Acholi Muslim District Khadi, says they have suspended rehabilitation of mosques within the region due to depleted cash flows and the poor are suffering.

“Every wealthy Muslim used to donate 2.5 per cent of their wealth to help the poor and needy, but all these people are currently getting nothing and it has negatively impacted on our charity initiative,” he adds.

Northern Uganda Anglican Diocese Bishop Johnson Gakumba says as a result of Covid-19, the diocese has failed to pay salaries for the clergy.

Background

On May 4, President Museveni started easing lockdown measures by allowing shops, shopping malls and hardware shops to reopen.

He also permitted motor vehicle garages and workshops for metal fabrication and furniture to reopen. The President later allowed private cars and public transport also to resume. But schools, churches, mosques, bars, arcades, salons, gyms and saunas have remained closed.