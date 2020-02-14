City suburbs hit by water shortage

By ANDREW BAGALA

Several areas in Kampala City are experiencing shortage of tapped water.

For the last two weeks, residents of Nansana, Entebbe Road, Luzira, Mutungo, Nsambya, Kira Municipality, Bombo Road and surrounding areas have been getting irregular water supply.

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has been running messages on their social media platform, attributing the crisis to power challenges at their main plant in Ggaba, Makindye Division and shortage of water boosters.

“Dear customers, we are experiencing power challenges at Ggaba Water works. This has affected water production and supply to some parts of Kampala. A team from Umeme is on ground and all is being done to address the challenge and enable us resume operations at the plant,” the NWSC message reads.

Some people took to social media, accusing NWSC of incompetence. “Stop showing off, and connect water back to Luzira. It is coming to a week with no water,” Ms Lilian Keishanyu tweeted yesterday.

In response, NWSC said: “Dear customers, as earlier communicated, we are experiencing high demand for services in the city during this dry season. We are working on emergency interventions to stabilise the network. Kindly bear with us.”

The spokesperson of NWSC, Mr Samuel Apedel, said he needed to contact their engineers to find out the problem and share the information, which he had not done by press time.

NWSC stations are powered by Umeme. But Mr Stephen Illungole, the Umeme spokesperson, said: “I have talked to our engineers and they haven’t experienced any power problem on the line supplying the Ggaba water plant. The power supply is normal.”