By Robert Muhereza

Police in Kabale District in western Uganda are investigating a case in which a clearing agent for cross border goods was Monday evening shot dead.

Silver Turyahikayo, 50, was shot as he inspected a site where he had started constructing a house for one of his three wives.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate said Turyahikayo was a resident of Kamukungu village Kisasa parish Kamuganguzi sub county Kabale district.

He was shot at about 7pm, a few kilometers away from the Katuna border town with Rwanda.

According to police, the father of 11 was shot three times in the stomach by gunmen riding on a motorcycle. He died on the way to the hospital.

Mr Maate said Turyahikayo’s body was taken to Rushoroza hospital in Kabale town for postmortem and the case has been recorded at Katuna police station as SD 14/07/09/2020.

Kamukungu village LCI chairman, Mr Peter Kariyo said Turyahikayo had first worked at Katuna border post as a clearing agent for cross border goods but shifted to Mirama hills in Ntungamo District following the closure of Katuna border by the Rwandan authorities.

“I have never witnessed such an ugly scene in my life. It is my prayer that the security and the local people help us in arresting the culprits so that they can be prosecuted,” Mr Kariyo said.

Turyahikayo’s shooting happened barely a day after gunmen riding on a motorcycle on Sunday raided a mobile money shop in Lwengo District and shot two people, leaving one dead.