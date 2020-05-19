By ANTHONY WESAKA

A senior clinical officer has been charged with allegedly aiding a teenager to abort by supplying her with noxious drugs.

Fredrick Kato, 54, and of Kyamabale village in Buikwe District, was charged with one count of supplying drugs to procure an abortion before Lugazi Magistrates Court.

He denied the charges and released on a non-cash bail of Shs3 million.

According to prosecution, Kato, on February 18, at Vuluga village in Buikwe District, with intent to procure a miscarriage, unlawfully administered an injection of noxious drugs to Scovia Nabuzaale, 19, to procure a miscarriage.

Under Article 143 of the Penal Code Act, once one is found guilty of supplying drugs to procure a miscarriage, faces up to three years in prison.

Likewise, the teenager was indicted with one count of procuring a miscarriage contrary to Section 142 of the Penal Code Act.

According to the charge sheet, Ms Nabuzaale on the same day and place, with intent to procure a miscarriage, unlawfully administered to herself an injection of noxious drugs.

Once found guilty of procuring a miscarriage, under the Penal Code Act, one is liable for imprisonment of seven years.

Kato will report back to court on June 10 for the mention of his case with the prosecution expected to update court on how far the investigations have gone.

Abortion is a crime in Uganda and Article 22 (2) of the Constitution states that no person has the right to terminate the life of an unborn child except as may be authorized by law.