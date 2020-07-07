Closure of schools: Educationists point out the silver lining

By URN

The ongoing closure of schools as one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus has presented an advantage to early childhood development and child nurturing which had been greatly abused in the past, a senior educationist has said.

Ms Elizabeth Kisakye, a senior education officer in charge of Early Childhood Development at the Ministry of Education and Sports says that whereas early childhood development is critical in the wellbeing and holistic development of the child, many people have been focussing on classroom learning where pre-schoolers are made to cram numeracy and literacy.

She says that with the advent of nursery schools and kindergartens, early childhood development was poorly defined and limited to formal learning that even when the Ministry of Education developed a learning framework for children at this level, it was flatly ignored.

“The lockdown has placed the children where they belong. The parents can now ensure that they help the development of their children’s capabilities, health, physical growth, and good social habits. Ideally, this is what must be happening,” Ms Kisakye said.

Ms Kisakye, who is a child psychologist, says that bad early childhood education in most schools has negatively influenced children's brain development.

“Imagine, these young ones between two to six years wakes up at 5 a.m. and returns home late in the evening which subjects them to routines and rules,” she said.

Mr Fagil Mande, a senior educationist, shares a similar perspective saying that the closure of schools has lessened pressure on youngsters who are now spending more time with their parents to learn life skills and values which will be of great importance at “their next stage of development”.

He said that besides the ‘hyped madness’ of taking young children to school for early schooling, the ideal early childhood development should take place at home with parents giving the prime guidance and supervision.

He said that the lockdown has placed everything into normalcy with parents reclaiming their roles in child nurturing.

However, to some parents, spending a lot of time with children at home is a nightmare.

Ms Diana Akello, a mother of two children who are below eight, says that although she was excited to have her children at home, she later discovered that it’s a difficult task and wished to have schools reopened.

Mr Mandy say that parents who are finding children problematic while at home, have parenting challenges.

He said that there was a missed opportunity for the government and non- government organisations to run programmes where parents could be guided on how to manage their families and children especially during such a long ‘God-given’ holiday.

Ms Kisakye said parents should fully utilise the existing situation to give children skills that are fit for their age.