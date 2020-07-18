Coivid-19: Visually impaired persons appeal for food aid

By DAN WANDERA

KAMPALA- A group of 12 people with visual impairment are struggling for survive after their hand craft project failed to register any sales in the last four months.

Before the nationwide lockdown in March, the group acquired a home built by well-wishers at Kikyusa Sub-county, Luweero District and was actively involved in knitting of sweaters and other crafts to make ends meet.

But Ms Rosemary Kalibakya, a mother of four who is also the chairperson of Kikyusa Development Association of the Blind, while receiving six sweater knitting machines donated by the National Association of Women Organisation in Uganda (NAWOU) on Thursday revealed that they are depending on handouts from well-wishers because schools, which are their biggest clients, are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are starving because of lack of food. Being persons with disability and blind, our situation is very bad. We have children and struggle to have a single meal. We also need help to start up other projects that could possibly help us get out of the current poverty situation,” Ms Kalibakya told the Saturday Monitor on Thursday.

Transport issue

Ms Suzan Namatovu, a member of the group, said the situation has been worsened by the limited means of transport as they are not able to use the boda bodas to try and seek food aid for their families.

“We thank God that we have a home where our children can sleep comfortably but these children survive on a single meal in a day. We appeal to well-wishers to help us with the food aid,” she said.

Ms Namatovu said with a single machine, they were making about 10 sweaters per day and that the acquisition of more machines will greatly boost their project.

“We sell sweaters for children at Shs12,000 each while those for adults go for Shs25,000. I believe the public will now trust us with big tenders because of the new machines donated by NAWOU,” she added.

Advertisement

Mr Charles Andama, 38, a professional teacher with a total visual impairment, says he decided to join the group because he had no permanent home.

“My situation is not good, I am left to survive on handouts despite my education levels,” Mr Andama said.

Ms Monica Nantume, an assistant project officer at NAWOU, is optimistic that the group will greatly benefit from the project following the acquisition of the tailoring machines.

“ It is good that these people are already equipped with skills in knitting and can handle bigger tenders when the schools finally open.

It is unfortunate that they are not able to meet their daily needs due to the Covid-19 lockdown that has left many programmes suspended,” Ms Nantume said. Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, the Luweero Resident District Commissioner, promised to reach out to the group.

“We have been overwhelmed by the number of people seeking help but this group is very vulnerable and needs urgent support. We are going to make a follow-up to get more information and ensure they are assisted,” Namulindwa told the Saturday Monitor.