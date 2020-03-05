Collapsing classroom block kills Primary Five pupil

By DAN WANDERA

NAKASONGOLA- Police in Nakasongola District have confirmed the death of one pupil when a makeshift classroom block collapsed on during heavy storm at Migyera Town Council in Nakasongola District on Wednesday.

Three other pupils were injured.

Nakasongola District Police Commander, Ms Patience Namara on Thursday told Daily Monitor that police are looking for the head teacher of Migyera Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, who has since failed to show up to assist police investigate the incident.

The dead pupil has been identified as Brunia Nyakato,12. She was in Primary Five.

“Police on Thursday conducted a postmortem and allowed relatives to proceed with the burial. We need statements from the owners of the school and the head teacher,” Ms Namara said.

Mr Edgar Ssenyange, a resident of Migyera Town Council said that he saw some pupils running from the collapsed building during a heavy downpour but did not know that some were trapped.

Surprisingly, none of the parents interviewed knew the name of school head teacher since he reported to the school a few weeks ago.

However, according to Ms Namara, some Migyera Town Council officials reportedly told police that the church administration had been stopped from opening the school for first term because it had makeshift structures that exposed pupils and teachers to danger.

In December last year, during a District Council meeting, councillors tasked the district engineering team to ensure that makeshift structures at all schools in the district, be condemned and demolished.