Colleagues, family hail Kagugube for hard work

By TOM MALABA

The chairperson of the Board of Directors at Monitor Publications Limited, Simon Kagugube, has been eulogised as a hardworking, committed, selfless and humorous person who gave his life to the service of his family, society and God.

Kagugube, 64, who was also the executive director of Centenary Bank and board chairperson of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), died on Saturday at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

“We celebrate the life of a person who touched our lives. We feel pain in losing someone we loved and respected dearly. My condolences go to the immediate family at times like this,” Mr Wilfred Kiboro, the chairperson of Nation Media Group, told mourners at a requiem mass at St Charles Lwanga, Ntinda in Kampala yesterday.

“The only thing we can do is to pray for him and his family and pray to God that he will resurrect on the last day,” he said.

Last respects. Left-right: NMG Board members and top managers Robby Muhumuza, Wilfred Kiboro, Jimmy Serugo, Wafula Oguttu, Stephen Gitagama, Johnson Omollo and Christine Tebere lay a wreath on the casket containing the remains of Simon Kagugube during a requiem mass at St Charles Lwanga Church in Ntinda, Kampala on February 17, 2020. PHOTOS BY DAVID LUBOWA

Mr Kiboro revealed that he met Kagugube 12 years ago and found him a person who brought joy and life to those near him.

“He helped Nation Media Group navigate turbulent waters. We benefitted a lot from his wise counsel. To all of us he touched, let us not forget his family. As NMG, we will be part of that journey,” Mr Kiboro, who was accompanied by other MPL board members Robby Muhumuza, Wafula Oguttu and Jimmy Serugo, said.

The managing director of Centenary Bank, Mr Fabian Kasi, described Kagugube as a symbol of decency and fair play.

“He was a great man; when you pull back the curtain, you see he cared for others. We thank you [Kagugube] for proving that angels come in different sizes,” Mr Kasi said of Kagugube’s 17 years of service to the bank.

The URA Commissioner General, Ms Doris Akol, said Kagugube was her mentor who was always there to guide and direct the board. Kagugube was the first commissioner for Value Added Tax at URA.

Bishop Anthony Zziwa, the chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, commended the deceased for steering Centenary Bank to greater heights. “Without his intervention, the bank would not have been here today. The bank survived being closed,” Bishop Zziwa said in a statement.

The Bank of Uganda Governor, Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebire, hailed Kagugube for contributing immensely to the financial sector in Uganda.

Old students of St Mary’s College, Kisubi, where Kagugube studied from 1970 – 1975, honoured him for his role in the school choir.

“We salute him for the roles he played in society. He had self-respect, respected other people and was a hard worker,” a representative of the old boys said.

The main celebrant, Bishop Paul Semwogerere of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, said at 64 years, the country still had high hopes in Kagugube.



“We thank Simon (Kagugube) for the love for his family, society. Simon was a believer, who was baptised and received the blessed sacraments. May his soul rest in peace,” Bishop Semwogerere said.

The deceased’s daughter, Ms Solome Kagugube, said any child would have loved to have a father like him. “Any girl would love a father like him. I love my father and he knew I loved him. You people with fathers, tell them you love them,” Ms Kagugube said.

According to his close friend, Mr Francis Kamulegeya, Kagugube was taken to Victoria Hospital with chest pain on February 1. He was later referred to Nakasero Hospital where it was realised that his heart was weak. He was taken to the heart institute in Mulago.

After an operation, Mr Kamulegeya said Kagugube was given a pacemaker before he was returned to Nakasero Hospital.



“On Monday, he was taken to the ICU [Intensive Care Unit], where it was realised he had a problem with his kidney. Kagugube had diabetes and it had numbed some parts of his body and in the process, he had acquired minor heart attacks,” Mr Kamulegeya said.

“For the last two weeks, everything was done to save his life,” he added. Kagugube will be buried today at Mawagga, Mityana District.