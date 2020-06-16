Concern as Jinja fuel depot misses out on funds in Budget

By PHILIP WAFULA

The country is likely to continue experiencing fuel shortages since government has not allocated any money in the budget for the Jinja fuel reserves.

Established in the 1970s, the Jinja storage terminal (JST) holds up to 30 million litres of petroleum products, including petrol, jet fuel, kerosene and gas.

The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), which manages the fuel depot, in submissions made to the Natural Resources Committee of Parliament in January requested for $12m (about Shs44b) to stock the terminal to capacity.

Mr John Habumugisha, the general manager of the National Pipeline Company, a subsidiary of UNOC, was in January quoted as saying half of the funds (Shs22b) would be released in the 2020/21 financial year and the remainder in the subsequent financial year.

However, Mr Peter Muliisa, the chief legal and corporate affairs officer at UNOC, in an interview at the weekend said the funds were not allocated in the Budget that Finance minister Matia Kasaija read out last week.

On the way forward now that the money has not been released, Mr Francis Elongat, the coordinator of oil and gas in the Ministry of Energy, said UNOC is in best position to answer that.

“We handed over the terminal to UNOC and its them who do the planning and budgeting,” he said.

However, Mr Muliisa said: “We are, however, working with the ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to secure the said funds within this financial year.”

But Mr Jim Mugunga, the Ministry of Finance spokesperson, said sectors under which the terminal falls are funded by the ministries.

“Put it to the accounting officer in the Ministry of Energy. Then he will tell you why they didn’t include it as a priority,” Mr Mugunga said.

According to Mr Muliisa, they started downstream trading in March.

“We intend to continue trading using these funds and when the $12m is eventually received, it will just expand the business.

“Our focus is on connecting the facility to lake transport using barges or rail wagons to ensure optimised supply of products to the facility and the market. We will, therefore, continue to operate and grow our market share. The $12m will definitely push us forward and increase the volumes traded from the facility.”

UNOC entered a joint venture with Kenya-based Company, One Petroleum Limited (One Pet) to operate the facility, which had reportedly proved costly for the government to run.

“The consortium [of One Pet] was brought on board to basically share risks of running the facility with UNOC,” Mr Muliisa explained.